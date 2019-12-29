Zulgad: Playoff payoff: Will Vikings’ rested regulars produce when it counts?

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Zimmer had a couple of choices for the Vikings’ regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the Vikings already locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race, and thus playing host to the Bears in a game that meant nothing, the coach could have attempted to get his regulars some work to purge the feeling of Monday night’s disappointing loss, and effort, against the Green Bay Packers, or he could have rested regulars before opening the playoffs next weekend.

Zimmer chose the latter and put six starters on the inactive list. Quarterback Kirk Cousins; wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen; defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph; cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes; and safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris also never saw the field.

The Bears should have routed the Vikings but instead Mitch Trubisky-and-the-misfits needed a 22-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro with 10 seconds left to escape with a 21-19 victory. Backup Sean Mannion started what amounted to an exhibition game for the Vikings, completing 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with two interceptions and running back Mike Boone rushed for 148 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

“It was really hard,” Zimmer said of his decision to sit so many guys. “I actually didn’t tell some of the guys until last night. I wanted them to prepare like they were getting ready to play. We gave obviously more guys reps during practice this week. I think you just kind of weigh the risk/reward. I like to win, so like I told everybody any time that scoreboard is up there, my name is attached to it. But I just figured in the long run, it’s better if we just play these young guys and get a chance to evaluate them, as well.”

Zimmer can’t be blamed for making sure no starters got hurt in a meaningless game, but he also is banking on the fact that this group can come back next weekend and win a game either at New Orleans or Seattle.

“I think it’s important,” safety Anthony Harris said of getting the rest. “Have your body ready to go, so for everybody it’s getting your body ready to go, mentally preparing yourself for what’s to come and then just cutting it loose. There’s nothing to be left in the tank, so just getting ready to go for the hard fought battles and the consistent level that we need to play at.”

Harris makes it sound simple but the reality is we still don’t know if the Vikings are capable of doing exactly that — especially against a quality opponent. The Vikings went 10-5 in games that mattered during the regular season and 10-6, if you include Sunday’s game. That was enough to earn them a wild card spot behind the NFC North champion Packers, but only one of Minnesota’s victories came against a team that had a winning record (Philadelphia) entering Sunday.

There was an extended period where it appeared the Vikings might get a chance to face the Packers next Saturday or Sunday in a first-round game at Lambeau. Green Bay, which played a poor first half against the Vikings on Monday before pulling away in the second half, replicated its ineptitude in the first 30 minutes at Detroit. The Lions led 17-3 at halftime and had every chance in the second half to upset the Packers. In true Lions-like fashion they lost as Mason Crosby’s late field goal gave Green Bay a 23-20 victory.

The best news for the Vikings entering the postseason is they should have a healthy Cook back after he missed the past two games because of a shoulder injury. Cook suffered a chest injury in mid-November against Denver and wasn’t the same for the next three games. A healthy Cook is one of the NFL’s best running backs and also makes Cousins that much more effective.

But how close did the two weeks off get Cook to being 100 percent? That isn’t the only question facing the Vikings as they begin preparing for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Cousins also is going to need to rebound from his subpar outing against the Packers and show that he can win on the road in the postseason, and Zimmer’s defense, especially the cornerbacks, are going to have to contain some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. There should be no assumptions made that this can be easily done.

“We’ll turn the page real quick,” Zimmer said when asked about the Bears loss.

That’s because this was a loss that didn’t matter. The Vikings will have so such luxury next weekend.