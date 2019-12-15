Zulgad: Should the Vikings consider resting Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook’s importance to the Vikings’ offense is not in question. Cook has proven on numerous occasions this season that when he is healthy he is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Cook ran for more than 100 yards in five of the Vikings’ first seven games and was dominant in a prime-time victory over the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and adding seven receptions for 86 yards. After having his rookie season cut short by a knee injury and then being limited by a hamstring issue last year, Cook was providing confirmation of just how dominant he could be and why keeping him healthy was so important.

That’s why it’s unfortunate for the Vikings that at a time when they are going to need Cook the most, he is again battling an injury that is impacting his performance when he is able to get on the field and too often keeping him on the sideline.

Cook departed the Vikings’ 39-10 victory over the turnover-prone and generally inept Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Carson, Calif., early in the third quarter after gaining 3 yards before being tackled by linebacker Denzel Perryman. Cook stayed down — just as he did a few weeks ago in a loss at Seattle — before being helped to the sideline. The Vikings, who like most NFL teams almost always announce an injured players return is at least questionable, immediately declared Cook was done for the day.

Cook was later seen smiling and laughing on the sideline but one has to think there is a real concern about his availability for the Vikings’ game against NFC North rival Green Bay a week from Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook was an absolute nightmare for the Packers in their Week 2 victory over the Vikings at Lambeau Field. He rushed for 154 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown and caught three passes for 37 yards.

The Vikings already were missing rookie running back Alexander Mattison on Sunday because of an ankle injury and had to turn to third-string running back Mike Boone. Boone looked impressive in rushing for 56 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns and Mattison might be able to return against the Packers. But that doesn’t lessen the concern about not having Cook, or him continuing to try to play injured, as the Vikings enter their final two games against the Packers and the Bears and then possibly start the playoffs on the road.

There hasn’t been much clarity on the exact nature of Cook’s injury and it has been listed as a chest issue. Cook was initially injured against Denver on Nov. 17 and then was forced to leave the Vikings’ loss at Seattle on Dec. 2 when he aggravated the upper-body issue on a play in which he fumbled.

Cook didn’t appear to have his normal burst or evasiveness last Sunday against the Lions as he rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 13 yards. The Vikings also tipped their hand about their concern by limiting Cook’s workload and giving Mattison 14 carries and 16 touches total. Before departing Sunday, Cook had 27 yards on nine carries and three catches for 16 yards.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who like most NFC coaches would rather visit the dentist than discuss injuries, told reporters Sunday that the injury Cook suffered Sunday is not the same one he has been dealing with since the Broncos game. Zimmer also volunteered no timeline for when Cook might return, or if he might miss time at all.

What Zimmer and everyone else knows is that if the Vikings are going to have a real opportunity to advance through the NFC playoffs, having Cook at near 100 percent is going to be key. So could the Vikings sit Cook for the Packers game or even their final two regular-season games?

Part of that depends on the Vikings’ confidence in Mattison and Boone and whether Mattison will be able to return against Green Bay. Neither of those players is as good as Cook when he’s at full strength, but Cook has been nowhere near full strength of late. Right now, the Vikings are in excellent shape to get into the postseason but winning the NFC North is a long shot.

A victory over the Packers would give both teams 11-4 records, but Green Bay still owns the tiebreaker by having the better NFC North record. What the Vikings would need is not only to bat the Packers but also defeat Chicago in their finale and have Green Bay (which have clinched a playoff berth) lose at Detroit. Considering the Lions players seem to have little interest in playing football these days, that seems like a long shot.

So if the Vikings are going to go in as a wild card do they really benefit by playing an injured Cook? Or would it make more sense to get him healthy, have Mattison and Boone get significant carries, and enter the playoffs with Cook more of a threat? There’s risk involved both ways.

The one thing we know is that right now Cook doesn’t look anything like the guy who was in the MVP discussion at one point this season and if the Vikings have any hope of getting to the Super Bowl they need that guy back.