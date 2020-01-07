Could Vikings’ offensive coordinator be staying put?

Is there a chance Kevin Stefanski could return as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for the 2020 season? It appears that way with all but one of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies having been filled.

There was a report on Monday that Stefanski could have an interview with the Carolina Panthers this week, but that won’t happen with the team selecting Baylor coach Matt Rhule as its coach on Tuesday. The Cowboys and Giants jobs also were filled this week with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy taking over in Dallas and New England wide receivers coach Joe Judge getting the New York job.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team still looking for a coach and ESPN reported Tuesday that the franchise would like to have a deal in place by Saturday, or the day that the Vikings will play at San Francisco in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Browns are looking to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season. Cleveland has met with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the former Vikings running backs coach; Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman; and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Stefanski, a finalist for the Cleveland job last year before Kitchens got the position, reportedly will meet with the Browns on Thursday, a day after Philadelphia defensive coordinator and former Lions coach Jim Schwartz talks to Cleveland executives. New England offensive coordinator and former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels reportedly will interview with the Browns on Friday.