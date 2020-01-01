For Kirk Cousins, victory in New Orleans rests in the details

EAGAN — When Kirk Cousins wraps up a week of practice, he takes all of the information he gathered on the opponent and puts it into a bin and moves onto the next week.

Over the years he’s gathered endless notes that he can dig back into based on schemes that he has faced in the past in search of any clues that might provide insight into the defense’s scheme. Inside this week’s bin is the answers to all of the problems that Cousins will face against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game. And he will need to use all of them in order to come home with a win.

“He’s going to prepare for the different looks that he’s seen,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “He’s someone that’s just like Drew [Brees], he’s going to watch the whole season and even go back and watch last year.”

When the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback looks through all the Saints’ games, he’s going to see a defense that finished third in the NFL in sacks, allowed 5.9 net yards per attempt (ninth best) and has allowed the fourth fewest rushing yards per game.

They have the second highest graded linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in Demario Davis, the third ranked creator of pressure in Cameron Jordan and a shutdown corner in Marshon Lattimore.

With the help of these gifted players, defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen has turned New Orleans’ defense into a dangerous and dynamic group that has gone from ranking 31st in points allowed in 2016 to three straight years in the top half of the NFL.

And Cousins will face them inside of one of the most difficult venues to win as a road team in professional sports.

Payton acknowledged on Wednesday that the Saints plan to use their creative defensive coordinator’s gifts in conjunction with the Superdome to their advantage. They want to use the noise and a variety of coverages and pressures to Cousins so he can’t simply reach back into the bin and diagnose and pick apart the defense.

“At home at some point that heel goes up and that tap of the center because of the noise restrictions that you can disguise a little bit more,” Payton said. “I think we have to take advantage of that and not continue to give the same look and make sure that you have a few different looks that start off the same that are different.”

But Cousins has been finding the answers more often this year than ever before in his career. For the first time since becoming a starter in the NFL, he won double-digit games. Along the way Cousins set career highs in quarterback rating, touchdown-to-interception ratio and Pro Football Focus grade.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion, who might as well be paid an assistant quarterback coach salary too, said one of the keys to Cousins’s success is that his preparation includes factoring for coverages that aren’t what the coaching staff expected when they drew up the gameplan. Basically: He is aware that Allen is going to have something for him that wasn’t in the bin.

“There’s only so many reps to go around in practice so sometimes you get trained into ‘hey, we’re this play versus cover-3 and this is the look we’re expecting.’ In the game who’s to say they won’t call cover-2?” Mannion said. “I think what’s great about Kirk is that he accounts for the premier coverages and he also has in mind: If we get something that’s less than ideal, what’s my answer. That’s one of his greatest strengths.”

In order to keep pace with a Saints offense that is averaging 29 points per game and an opposing quarterback who has a 137.0 quarterback rating over the last five games of the regular season, Cousins won’t be able to get out front early and run out the clock as the Vikings did in games against Atlanta, Oakland, Washington and Los Angeles. In a brutal environment for visitors, they will need to adapt as the game goes along.

Receiver Stefon Diggs, who leads the NFL in yardage on passes that travel more than 20 yards through the air, said that is a particular strength of his quarterback.

“Where [Cousins’ preparation] shows up on gameday as far as the amount of tape that he’s watched is in key situations,” Diggs said. “He’s able to pick up things faster than a receiver could or anybody else. He will give you a little bit of a coaching point on the sidelines or something to anticipate when we go out there. So you’re not surprised when we execute because he saw it before it happened.”

Earlier this season in a game against the Denver Broncos, the Vikings fell behind by 20 and made up the deficit on touchdown passes by Diggs and Kyle Rudolph to lead the first 20-point second-half comeback in the last 99 times teams trailed by that margin or more. Behind the win was a series of adjustments mid-game that allowed the Vikings’ offense to strike quickly against a defense with respectable talent.

“Communication on the sideline during the game is enormous,” Mannion said. “Just like we gameplan, every opponent is going to gameplan for us. We have to be ready every week to have something you can adjust to on the fly…I think he takes it a step further in game. If we’re getting something repetitively he’s able to go communicate how it might be different than we saw in practice. Now everybody can take that to the field. It’s accounting for every look you might get and what your answer is for it….they can adjust accordingly because Kirk has communicated it on the sidelines.”

This is how Cousins leads.

He won’t be mistaken for Teddy Bridgewater, who had a unmistakable calmness. He isn’t going to bark at teammates on the sideline like Tom Brady has been known to do. Cousins leads by being the one who knows everyone’s jobs on every play and knowing how they can adapt those jobs to win.

“Everything he does is about being a smart player,” Cook said. “We respect him so much because of how he comes to work and leads the offense.”

The Dome, however, is going to put all that to the test. Calling audibles and adjusting protections become an extreme challenge. The only way to combat them is for the quarterback, offensive line and receivers to be on the same page. And as Mannion notes, all of that is a year-long process.

“When you get in an atmosphere like the Superdome where it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be hard to communicate…that’s where all those reps in the spring, all those reps in the fall, all those reps in the preseason and other weeks, those come to help you in an environment like that because you can just fall back on your past experiences,” Mannion said. “The reps banked with the line working with each other, working with Kirk, working with running backs that even if there’s something we weren’t expecting this week, it’s probably something that we’ve seen similar before and we can fall back on those old rules.”

The last time the Vikings’ quarterback was in the Superdome, he handled Allen’s defense brilliantly, throwing for 322 yards and posted a 132.6 rating.

But this is one is different. This isn’t a mid-season game. The team’s immediate and long-term future are in Cousins’s hands on Sunday. And for the entirety of his career the question has been whether he can rise to the occasion. The history has been discussed over and over. In his first postseason appearance Washington blew an early two-score lead to Green Bay. In Week 17, 2016, Washington lost to New York with the postseason on the line. In 2018, the Vikings’ QB came up short with a chance to put his team in the playoffs.

At times — including last Monday night against Green Bay — it doesn’t appear to matter whether the veteran QB has put in the utmost preparation. Vikings fans could pick the problematic version of Cousins out early in any game in which he’s come up short. He will throw off balance, struggle with pressure and look shaky in the pocket and then never quite find a way out of that hole.

“The issue of knowing what kind of Kirk Cousins you’re gonna get,” Cameron Jordan said on NFL Network this week.

Until he wins in a place like the Superdome with the Saints throwing the kitchen sink at him, there will continue to be questions. On Wednesday, Cousins said the he’s only thinking about the New Orleans game rather than being concerned about what a loss could mean to the narrative about him and his own future in Minnesota. He’s focused on what’s in the bin.

“Every game is its own entity and you need to understand that there will be new challenges that present themselves,” Cousins said. “You rely on past experiences but you also prepare for the unknown.”