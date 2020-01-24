It’s mock draft season: With the 25th pick the Vikings take …

Mock draft season doesn’t truly start until Mel Kiper Jr. unveils his 1.0 each winter and that happened on Friday.

ESPN’s longtime draft analyst predicted the Vikings would use the 25th pick in the opening round to take Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones. Here’s what Kiper wrote about the Vikings and Jones:

“A four-year starter for the Cougars, Jones has had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and I feel good about making him the fifth offensive tackle of this first round. Minnesota got a solid season out of Brian O’Neill at right tackle, but left tackle Riley Reiff isn’t the long-term answer. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones could be. You also could keep an eye on a cornerback here, as there could be some upheaval with Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander hitting free agency and Xavier Rhodes, who struggled in 2019, a possible cap casualty. And we already know Mike Zimmer loves coaching up talented cornerbacks.”

One pick before the Vikings, Kiper has the Saints taking their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love from Utah State. Not surprisingly, Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top-overall selection.