Quarterback Jake Browning signs reserve/future deal with Vikings

Quarterback Jake Browning remained with the Vikings on Sunday as one of seven reserve/future free agent signings.

Browning, who played college football at Washington, signed a three-year, $1.8 million contract with the Vikings last spring as an undrafted free agent. His deal reportedly included a $15,000 signing bonus and a $140,000 salary guarantee. Browning was placed on waivers in August by the Vikings and then signed to the practice squad. He remained on the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Other members of the practice squad signed to reserve/future free agent deals on Sunday included running back Tony Brooks-James (Oregon); wide receiver Davion Davis (Sam Houston State); tight end Brandon Dillon (Marian); and cornerbacks Mark Fields (Clemson) and Kemon Hall (North Texas).

Also signed was cornerback Marcus Sayles, who spent the past two seasons with Winnipeg of the CFL. Sayles, who is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, played college football at West Georgia.

Sayles signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time on the Bills and Rams practice squads that season. He joined Winnipeg before the 2018 season and had 136 tackles, with two sacks, five forced fumbles and six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in two seasons.