Report: Browns to hire Stefanski as head coach

One day after being eliminated from the postseason, the Minnesota Vikings learned that they will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cleveland Browns will hire Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Sources: The #Browns are planning to hire #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Runner-up last year, winner this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

Under Stefanski the Vikings ranked eighth in scoring this season and quarterback Kirk Cousins had his best career year in wins and quarterback rating and won the first playoff game of his career.

Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006 when he joined the Brad Childress coaching staff. Since then he acted as assistant QBs coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach.

In 2018 the Vikings fired John DeFilippo and made Stefanski their interim OC. And then last year he was elevated to full-time offensive coordinator to work closely with assistant head coach Gary Kubiak on the offense.