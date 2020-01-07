Report: Vikings cornerback to undergo surgery on meniscus

The Vikings were able to beat the Saints in overtime of their first-round playoff game on Sunday without Mackensie Alexander and they will have to find a way to win without their top nickel cornerback again on Saturday in the divisional round against San Francisco, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander will have arthroscopic surgery for the small tear in his lateral meniscus, source said. Won’t play Saturday against the #49ers, but season not necessarily over if Minnesota can advance. Another challenge for Mike Zimmer’s defense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

With Alexander and Mike Hughes (neck and on injured reserve) out last Sunday, Andrew Sendejo was the surprise choice to step into the nickel role and, as Matthew Coller explains, the veteran did a fine job. So what is Zimmer’s plan for the 49ers’ offense? It could be more Sendejo or we could be surprised again.