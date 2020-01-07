vikings

Report: Vikings cornerback to undergo surgery on meniscus

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad January 7, 2020 3:05 pm

The Vikings were able to beat the Saints in overtime of their first-round playoff game on Sunday without Mackensie Alexander and they will have to find a way to win without their top nickel cornerback again on Saturday in the divisional round against San Francisco, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With Alexander and Mike Hughes (neck and on injured reserve) out last Sunday, Andrew Sendejo was the surprise choice to step into the nickel role and, as Matthew Coller explains, the veteran did a fine job. So what is Zimmer’s plan for the 49ers’ offense? It could be more Sendejo or we could be surprised again.

