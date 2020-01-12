Report: Vikings’ defensive coordinator isn’t expected to return next season

The Vikings learned they would need a new offensive coordinator on Sunday morning when it was reported that Kevin Stefanski would be named coach of the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday evening, we learned the Vikings also will be looking for a new defensive coordinator.

George Edwards, who has been Mike Zimmer’s defensive coordinator since he arrived in 2014, is not expected to return the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edwards was in the final year of his contract in 2019. Would make sense for Adam Zimmer, LBs coach, to be considered for the Vikings DC seat. Andre Patterson also could be in play for a promotion of some sort. https://t.co/OZrbtMAmzZ — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 13, 2020

Edwards, who will turn 53 on Thursday, was hired by Zimmer after working with him on the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff from 1998 to 2000. Zimmer has taken responsibility for calling the Vikings’ defense since his arrival and Edwards is likely to try to get a job where he will have that opportunity.

The Vikings finished 14th in total defense this season (341.6 yards per game), including 15th against the pass (233.6 yards) and 13th against the rush (108 yards). The Vikings were fifth in scoring defense, surrendering 18.9 points per game. The team’s season came to an end Saturday with a playoff loss against San Francisco.