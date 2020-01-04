Report: Vikings offensive coordinator to interview with Browns, Panthers

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview with the Browns and Panthers this week for their head coaching openings, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Stefanski, who is in his first full season as the Vikings’ coordinator, was a finalist for the Cleveland job last offseason but lost out to Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens was fired after the Browns went 6-10. The Panthers are looking for a replacement for longtime coach Ron Rivera, who was fired during the season and already has been hired by Washington.

If the Vikings’ beat the Saints on Sunday in their wild card game, Stefanski’s week will be a busy one with preparation for a second-round game. A loss by the Vikings would give the 37-year-old Stefanski plenty of time to meet with teams.

Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006, when he served as an assistant to Brad Childress. Stefanski also has coached quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends during his time in Minnesota.