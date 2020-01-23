Report: Vikings to name Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

NFL Network is reporting that Gary Kubiak will take over the vacancy at offensive coordinator left by Kevin Stefanski, who took the head coaching position in Cleveland this offseason.

The #Vikings are turning to a familiar face for their new OC: Gary Kubiak, who has been an assistant head coach and offensive advisor, is taking over as the offensive coordinator, sources say. His impact was felt quickly in Minnesota and now he sticks around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2020

Kubiak joined the Minnesota Vikings’ staff as an offensive adviser and assistant head coach last season. The Vikings’ offense jumped from 19th in scoring to eighth from 2018 to 2019. Head coach Mike Zimmer raved about Kubiak’s presence, calling it the best thing that happened to him in his career as a head coach.

The former Texans and Broncos head coach was last an offensive coordinator in 2014 for the Baltimore Ravens.