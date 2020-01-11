Report: Vikings worked out Terence Newman

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer brought in a familiar face this week.

Retired cornerback Terence Newman, long one of Zimmer’s favorites, was in town for a workout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates. The Vikings have placed cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes on injured reserve in the past two weeks.

Newman, 41, ultimately wasn’t signed and the Vikings signed Nate Meadors off the practice squad. Newman could have played for the Vikings in Saturday’s second-round playoff game at San Francisco, according to ESPN.

Newman played 15 NFL seasons before retiring prior to the 2018 season and becoming an assistant coach with the Vikings. He did not return in that role this season. Newman was on three teams for which Zimmer was either an assistant or head coach. That included the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2006, Cincinnati in 2012 and 2014 and the Vikings from 2015 to 2017.