Scouting report on referee assigned to work Vikings-49ers playoff game

Don’t be surprised on Saturday if you see a plethora of penalty flags thrown during the Vikings’ playoff game against San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

The NFL has announced that veteran referee Walt Anderson will work the game with what the league calls a mixed crew. That means Anderson won’t be working with the same officials he did during the regular season. What we do know is that Anderson and his regular crew did not hesitate to throw flags in the 16 games in which they worked. (The other 16 referees worked 15 games apiece.)

Anderson’s crew led the NFL with 284 penalties called (241 accepted), including a league-leading 37 pass interference calls. Thirty-one of those were accepted. There were 85 holding penalties called by Anderson’s crew (72 accepted). That was third-most in the league behind Jerome Boger (97) and Shawn Hochuli (90).

Anderson, who began his NFL officiating career as a line judge in 1996 before being promoted to referee in 2003, was the referee for the Vikings’ 20-7 victory over Detroit on Dec. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium. There were 12 penalties called in that game for 83 yards, including eight for 55 against the Vikings. (Carl Cheffers and his crew called 10 penalties for 78 yards on Sunday in the Vikings-Saints game. Four of those for 26 yards were called on Minnesota.)

Anderson has worked two Super Bowls — Super Bowl XXXV between Baltimore and the Giants and Super Bowl XXXXV between Green Bay and Pittsburgh — and was the coordinator for the football officials in the Big 12 Conference for 12 years.