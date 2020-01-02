The Butterfly Effect of Teddy Bridgewater continues in Saints-Vikings

EAGAN — Teddy Bridgewater had two choices this offseason: Sign to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins or return as the backup with the New Orleans Saints. He chose to sit behind Drew Brees for another year, possibly with hopes of one day becoming New Orleans’ full-time starter. As is often the case with everything in Bridgewater’s career, his decision had a ripple effect that impacted the Minnesota Vikings and the playoffs.

With Brees’s impeccable record of health prior to the 2019 season, Bridgewater likely expected to be doing his best work in meeting rooms and practices but in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Brees injured his thumb on a defender’s helmet. It required surgery, which pushed Bridgewater into the starting limelight, where he had not been aside from a meaningless Week 17 game in 2018 since he walked off the frozen field at TCF Bank Stadium in January 2016.

The former Vikings first-round pick was looking at an uphill battle. Not only did he miss over a year with a brutal knee injury that was so bad the Vikings felt it was too risky to keep him but he was tasked with facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road for his first game only to be followed by Dallas, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Chicago.

Had the Saints lost to Dallas and come apart, they may still have ended up hosting a home playoff game but as the No. 6 seed instead of the No. 3 and missed playing the Vikings.

Bridgewater believers were probably not stunned that he went 5-0 in those starts and kept the hopes of the Saints to host a playoff game alive in a top-heavy NFC. Had the Seahawks scored a touchdown on the final play against the 49ers, the Saints would have ended up with a first-round bye. But this matchup was destined to be.

Saints head coach Sean Payton talked about Bridgewater’s impact on the team on Wednesday:

“The first thing is, he’s a tremendous leader,” Payton said. “You guys have been around him. Man, he’s adored by the team. He’s a great teammate. There’s just a way about him that I think commands respect but also a looseness about him and he prepares. When you lose someone like Drew for a period of time, you are used to for twelve-and-a-half years the same quarterback. He went in and his tough assignment was his first week we were on the road in Seattle and handled it well. Each week what I saw — and look, it had been a year-and-a-half since he’d started — he got better and better and better and understood what it took for us to win that specific game. Didn’t turn the ball over. It all is worth it for us to re-sign him during the offseason and all-of-the-sudden we need him for five games, that was significant.”

In a star-studded offense, Bridgewater posted some of the best numbers of his career, completing 68% of passes, throwing nine touchdowns with just two interceptions and a QB rating of 99.1.

Of the backup quarterbacks who ended up throwing at least 100 passes this season only Ryan Tannehill had a higher rating.

The injury suffered by Bridgewater prior to the 2016 season altered the Vikings’ trajectory at the position, forcing them to trade for Sam Bradford and ultimately sign Kirk Cousins to the richest deal in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history at the time.

You can connect the dominos from the Vikings’ QB situation to about half the league. If Bridgewater hadn’t gotten hurt, it’s possible Cousins signs with the Broncos or Jets. Who knows where Sam Bradford would have ended up after Philadelphia or what would have become of Case Keenum. The Minneapolis Miracle never happens without Bridgewater’s injury but it’s plausible the Vikings could have had more success with him under center.

Every training camp and home game since the Vikings elected to move on from Bridgewater has been littered with fans wearing his jersey. Wondering what could have been if he had remained healthy will only be fueled more with his 5-0 record with the Saints — especially if the Vikings come up short to his team on Sunday.