Viking legend Chris Doleman passes away after battle with cancer

One of the great pass rushers in NFL history has died.

Former Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman died at the age of 58. He spent the past two years battling brain cancer and tweeted just days ago about celebrating the anniversary of his fight.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame sent out the following statement on his passing:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer,” David Baker, the president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a news release. “I had the honor of getting to know him not only as a great football player but an outstanding human being. One of the honors of my life was witnessing Chris get baptized in the Jordan River during a Hall of Fame trip to Israel. The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character.”

Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowler, three times All-Pro, totaled 150.5 sacks in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Vikings released the following statement:

“The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing. Chris was a great example for players past and present as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking — resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him.”