Vikings make roster move, downgrade safety Jayron Kearse on injury report

The Vikings made a roster move on Friday, placing cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve and signing cornerback Nate Meadors to the 53-man roster.

Alexander did not play in the Vikings’ overtime win at New Orleans last Sunday in their first-round playoff game and then underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee this week. Alexander was the Vikings’ starting nickel corner this season.

Meadors, who played college football at UCLA, spent the last 12 weeks of the regular season on the Vikings’ practice squad. The rookie cornerback was on the active roster for two games in September against Green Bay and Oakland.

The Vikings also downgraded safety Jayron Kearse from doubtful to out for Saturday’s second-round playoff game at San Francisco because of a toe/knee inury.