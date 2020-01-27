Vikings name co-defensive coordinators; make Gary Kubiak move official

The Vikings made it official on Monday, naming Gary Kubiak as Kevin Stefanski’s replacement as their offensive coordinator and also deciding to go with co-defensive coordinators to step in for George Edwards.

Edwards, who joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff last week after serving as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator since Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2014, will be replaced by Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer.

Patterson had been the Vikings’ defensive line coach and Zimmer, who is the son of the head coach, had been linebackers coach. Mike Zimmer calls the Vikings’ defense and that isn’t expected to change. Patterson and Adam Zimmer will continue to coach the defensive line and linebackers, respectively.

The Vikings also moved Andrew Janocko from assistant offensive line coach to wide receivers coach and hired Phil Rauscher as assistant offensive line coach. Longtime defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who left after the season, will be replaced by Daronte Jones. Jones spent the last two seasons coaching with the Bengals. Rauscher was Washington’s offensive line coach last season.

Drew Petzing, who had been the Vikings’ wide receivers coach, left the team to become tight ends coach for Stefanski, the new Browns’ coach.