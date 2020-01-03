Vikings ownership issues vote of confidence to Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer

With rumors swirling that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer could be heading to Dallas in a trade that would make him the next Cowboys coach, Vikings owner Mark Wilf issued a statement on Friday in an attempt to decrease the speculation.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf released this statement amid rumors over Mike Zimmer’s future “We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 3, 2020

This comes two days before the Vikings face New Orleans in an NFC wild card game, and with some speculation that if the Vikings lose changes could be coming. This makes sense given that Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman are only signed through the 2020 season and it would be easy for the Vikings to make a change.

Zimmer was an assistant coach in Dallas for several seasons and would make sense as a replacement for the departing Jason Garrett. Zimmer, 63, became the Vikings coach in 2014 and has led the team to three playoff appearances. He is 1-2 in the postseason entering Sunday’s game. Spielman has been with the Vikings since 2006 and held the GM role since 2012.

The Vikings went 10-6 this season after missing the playoffs with a disappointing 8-7-1 record in Kirk Cousins’ first season as quarterback in 2018. Cousins had been signed to a three-year, $84 million contract in March 2018 and was considered the final piece to a Super Bowl puzzle. This came after the Vikings went 13-3 and made a run to the NFC title game with Case Keenum at quarterback in 2017.