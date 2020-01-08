Vikings’ top wide receivers both miss practice time

The Vikings had a surprise addition to their injury report on Wednesday as wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited in practice after injuring his ankle.

Thielen, who missed time this season because of a hamstring injury, played a key role (seven catches for 129 yards) in the Vikings’ 26-20 overtime victory on Sunday at New Orleans in the opening round of the NFC playoffs. The Vikings will play in the divisional round on Saturday against San Francisco in Santa Clara, Calif.

Adam Thielen sustained an ankle injury in practice today and was listed on the injury report as 'limited.' Stefon Diggs was absent for a 2nd day w/ an illness. Jayron Kearse (toe/knee) and Mackensie Alexander (knee) were also DNP. Linval Joseph (knee) was upgraded to limited. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 8, 2020

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice because of an illness, while nose tackle Linval Joseph was limited because of a knee injury that has bothered him for much of the season. Diggs also was listed as not having practiced on Tuesday but the team only had a walk through on Tuesday.