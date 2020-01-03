Vikings will be without two key cornerbacks for playoff game against Saints

The Vikings were going to face a major challenge against Drew Brees and the Saints in Sunday’s playoff game, even if all their cornerbacks were healthy. On Friday, we learned that wouldn’t be close to being the case.

Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander was declared out for Sunday’s game at the Superdome because of a knee injury that kept him from practicing all week and, in a surprise move, cornerback Mike Hughes went from being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, despite having a neck injury, to being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

This come after Alexander and Hughes played in the Vikings’ regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer held many starters out of that game but elected to use Alexander, despite the fact he was added to the injury report last Friday because of a knee issue. That would indicate he was injured in the Dec. 26 practice. Alexander played 67 percent of the snaps (50 of 75) in a meaningless two-point loss and Hughes was in for 28 plays, or 37 percent of the snaps.

The Vikings’ depth chart at cornerback presently includes starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes and backups Holton Hill and rookie Kris Boyd. How the Vikings will handle Alexander’s absence at the nickel corner — which is essentially a starting spot in the NFL in 2020 — remains to be seen. Safety Jayron Kearse opened the season playing inside at times in a “big nickel” package but the Vikings quickly abandoned that.

The biggest question is how the Vikings plan to try to contain Saints standout wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas had an NFL-leading 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Rhodes, once one of the top corners in the NFL, has had opposing quarterbacks post an 127.8 passer rating against him this season. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of 109.9 against Waynes.

The Vikings also re-signed veteran corner and return manMarcus Sherels after placing Hughes on injured reserve. Sherels, however, only will serve as the Vikings’ punt returner on Sunday unless there are more injuries among the cornerbacks.