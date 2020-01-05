Zulgad: Dalvin Cook makes immediate impact as he returns “fresh” and “ready to go”

Dalvin Cook got only one carry on the Vikings’ opening series of their playoff game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but it was an important one. After missing two games because of a shoulder injury, Cook took a handoff from quarterback Kirk Cousins and gained 9 yards to make it second-and-1 at the Minnesota 39-yard line.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen’s fumble on the ensuing play turned over the ball to the Saints, but Cook’s initial carry provided optimism that one of the Vikings’ biggest offensive weapons was back. Cook would carry the ball four times for 16 yards on the Vikings’ next possession that ended with Dan Bailey’s 43-yard field goal that tied the score at 3.

The Saints’ defense knew at that point that one of the top running backs in the NFL, at least when healthy, was going to be a handful and had to be a focus of their attention. That was good news for everyone in purple, especially quarterback Kirk Cousins and play-caller Kevin Stefanski. It also was an important part of the reason the Vikings were able to depart the Superdome with a 26-20 overtime victory that set up a second-round meeting against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif.

“I’m excited. We won our first playoff game, I won my first playoff game and there are some guys in the locker room that won their first playoff game,” Cook said when asked about his emotions. “It’s big for the organization. I just want to do everything my team needs me to do and do it at a high level. We’ve got some guys in that huddle where when they’re locked in, we can play some good football.”

Cook played his best football in the first half, rushing for 84 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown and catching one pass for 19 yards. The touchdown came on a 5-yard run with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter that gave the Vikings a 13-10 lead and followed safety Anthony Harris’ interception of a Drew Brees pass.

Cook also had the first touchdown of the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run to give the Vikings a 10-point lead, but the Saints slowed him in the final two-plus quarters. Cook had only 10 total rushing yards on 12 carries (in part because of a couple of plays that lost yardage) and caught two passes for 17 yards. But Cook played a big role in overtime, gaining 11 yards on a carry before Cousins completed a 43-yard pass to Thielen at the Saints 2 that set up the winning touchdown.

Cook didn’t sweat the decline in his production. “I guess they played the run better, I don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t (care) about stats to be honest. I know we’re victorious. That’s really all that matters. We kept them honest with what we were doing. They couldn’t really predict what we were doing. That was the key. Stay on schedule, don’t be predictable. And today we (weren’t).”

There was a time this season when Cook’s name was brought up in the NFL MVP discussion. He wasn’t a front-runner but he was definitely in the mix. That production took a hit when he suffered a right shoulder/chest injury in the Vikings’ come-from-behind victory over Denver in mid-November.

Cook had only 29 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and three receptions for 35 yards in a Dec. 2 loss at Seattle. Cook left that game after aggravating the injury early in the third quarter on a fumble. He did not return. Cook then suffered another shoulder injury two weeks later at the beginning of the third quarter in the Vikings’ win against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

It was at that point the Vikings decided to shut down Cook for the final two games of the regular season, including one against the Packers that could have moved the Vikings’ to the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs if they had won. This gave Cook time to rest both his injured upper body and his legs.

“I knew I was going to get (the ball),” said Cook, who had 31 touchowns on Sunday, his second-most in a game this season. “But I’ve been out three weeks. I’m fresh, I’m ready to go. I’ve been rehabbing a lot, I’ve been spending a majority of my time in there. So coaches knew I was ready. Just like the start of a new season for me.”

There was one scary moment for Cook late in Sunday’s game, although he said he was never worried. With the Vikings leading by three in the fourth quarter, Cook took a pitch from Cousins on first-and-10 at the Minnesota 47 and was met by Saints linebacker A.J. Klein as he fell to the ground. The ball bounced into the hands of safety Vonn Bell who raced 38 yards into the end zone to give New Orleans a lead.

Fortunately for Cook and the Vikings, replays showed Cook’s knee was down before he lost possession and the Vikings retained the ball and the lead.

“I knew I was down,” Cook said. “I let the ball go because I was in a weird position. Like, my knee was weird. He had me stuck. I couldn’t hold onto the ball. … I told my coach I was down. As a runner, you’ve got to know that. As a runner, you’ve got to know when the battle is over. I knew when the battle was over and I knew I was down. I was confident.”

So how confident is Cook in his shoulder after Sunday?

“I don’t put no percentages,” he said of his health. “I was out there. As long as I’m out there in one piece, I’ll be good to go. It’s just part of the end of the year. As long as I was out there, I was good. I can’t put no percentage on it.”

The Vikings, however, would be quick to acknowledge their percentage of winning against the 49ers will be far higher with a healthy Cook in the backfield.