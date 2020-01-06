Zulgad: Don’t approve of Stefon Diggs’ sideline outbursts? That’s too bad

There were numerous times during Leslie Frazier’s three-plus seasons leading the Vikings that fans clamored for the mild-mannered coach to show emotion on the sideline. “Let’s see more fire,” was a common refrain. The same thing was said on multiple occasions about former Twins star Joe Mauer and his always even-keel ways.

Fans wanted more passion, more fire, they wanted to see Frazier slam his headset on the sideline, they wanted to see Mauer turn over a table of food in the clubhouse to show that he cared. That they were leaders, that they were engaged.

And now that Stefon Diggs is doing those things? Well, if social media is any indication, we don’t like that either. The latest sign of this came during the third quarter of the Vikings’ upset victory over the Saints on Sunday when an upset Diggs tossed his helmet toward the sideline before Dalvin Cook tried to settle him down. Quarterback Kirk Cousins then came over and the two appeared to have a brief and uneventful exchange.

The Vikings led 13-10 at that point and Diggs had yet to be targeted. He would finish with two catches for 19 yards on three targets. Both of his receptions came on third down and set up touchdowns, including the winning score in overtime.

But the importance of Diggs’ catches isn’t the point here. It was the reaction to him tossing his helmet that interested me. There were many who took to Twitter to express their disgust to yet another meltdown from one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. Diggs had shown his volatility after the Vikings’ loss in Chicago in Week 4 dropped them to 2-2 on the season.

Diggs had seven catches for 108 yards with a key fumble in that game. The Vikings played lousy that day and it was clear Diggs didn’t like how the offense was operating. Diggs didn’t show up at the team facility on Monday and also missed practice that Wednesday, earning him a fine that exceeded $200,000.

That was a steep price to pay but if Diggs was looking for changes in the offensive scheme and the attitude of his team he got both. In the first four games, Diggs had 13 catches on 19 targets for 209 yards and a touchdown. In the next four, Diggs’ numbers increased to 24 catches on 30 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

There is a case to be made that Diggs pulling what amounted to a power play on the team helped save the season after a mediocre start. From an outside perspective, it also became clear that if the offense had an emotional leader it was Diggs. You would like that to be your quarterback, but that isn’t Kirk Cousins’ personality and it never will be.

Any question about what Diggs’ emotions meant to the Vikings was answered in the midst of one of their worst games of the season. Minnesota put forth a pathetic effort in the first half of its Nov. 17 game against the Denver Broncos and trailed 20-0 at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Diggs made it clear on the sideline that he wasn’t going to simply watch the offense play so poorly in the second half, and he backed it up by catching a 54-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to make it 23-20 in the fourth quarter of what became a 27-23 victory. Diggs’ reaction after he scored brought the sideline and the crowd to life.

Nobody seemed to be complaining at that point.

That wasn’t the case Sunday when Diggs played with the type of emotion for which many superstar players have been praised. Diggs’ meltdowns might be seen as selfish but that simply isn’t the case. He is one of the NFL’s best receivers and deserves to get the ball. If Diggs had gotten upset Sunday and put a finger in Cousins’ face that would have been an issue. If he had quit running his routes, that would have been a problem. If he had tried to destroy the kicker’s net and sulked by himself, that would have been an issue.

It can be disturbing to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes get in safety Harrison Smith’s face after a long completion, given that Rhodes is a declining player and it appears as if he’s looking to place blame elsewhere. But Diggs isn’t looking to place blame, he wants to contribute or provide a spark.

He’s a star player and he knows it.

Considering this was an elimination game, it’s also difficult to get upset with anyone who acts as if they care a lot. “Don’t confuse passion with distraction because the guys on my team know me,” Diggs said Sunday after the win. “We’re always ready and we’re going to do anything to get a win. People can formulate their own opinion as you watch. I care about my teammates and their opinion about me more than I care about the outside.”

In other words, Diggs isn’t worried about what you think and, in this case, he’s absolutely right.