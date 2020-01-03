Zulgad: Vote of confidence amid Mike Zimmer trade talk is a throwback for Vikings

Now, this is more like it.

The Vikings seemed to have found a stability in recent years that was very un-Vikings like. All the chaos that had surrounded the franchise for so many years seemed to have been left in Eden Prairie when the team made the move from Winter Park to TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings had grown up under general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer and become far more professional and, well, boring. What had happened to the controversies that seemed so common under Mike Tice and Brad Childress? The Love Boat cruise in 2005, the Randy Moss release (without ownership being told) in 2010? Was there even a morsel of controversy left?

That answer was provided on Friday when Vikings owner Mark Wilf issued a statement providing a vote of confidence to Spielman and Zimmer after a week of speculation that has mostly focused on the fact the Vikings might trade Zimmer to the Dallas Cowboys.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf released this statement amid rumors over Mike Zimmer’s future “We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 3, 2020

This wouldn’t be nearly as big of deal if the Vikings season was finished but it’s not. The team was supposed to spend this week focused on preparing for Sunday’s NFC wild card game against the Saints in New Orleans. That should have been their only focus.

Instead, the future of the general manager and coach is thought to be up in the air — both are only signed through the 2020 season — and on Friday the team announced nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) and cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) would not be available for Sunday’s game against the Saints and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The Alexander news is especially troubling because he showed up on the Vikings’ injury report last Friday, leading one to assume he was injured in practice on Thursday. So in a meaningless loss against the Bears in which many key players sat out what did the Vikings do? They played Alexander for 67 percent of the snaps and his injury worsened.

Zimmer elected not to go into detail on what happened to Hughes but he went from a full participant in practice on Wednesday to being placed on season-ending injured reserve on Friday.

So now the Vikings are shorthanded going against one of the NFL’s best receivers in Michael Thomas and they are going to have to count on declining veterans Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes to be the primary guys in trying to contain him.

The injuries at cornerback would be enough of a distraction but these are the Vikings and we expect more. Giving Spielman and Zimmer a vote of confidence 48 hours before a playoff game provided that.

What this looks like is part of the negotiating game between the Vikings and Cowboys with the Vikings sending a message that if Zimmer is going to end up replacing Jason Garrett it’s going to come at a steep price that involves a high draft pick going to Minnesota.

Is it a sure thing that Zimmer is leaving the Vikings? Absolutely, not. There’s a chance they beat the Saints, although that looks like a huge long shot now. So does a close loss earn Zimmer a contract extension with the Vikings or after six years has his message grown stale in the locker room? Does Zimmer want to go to Dallas? Is Spielman safe?

The statement from Wilf isn’t going to quiet that talk and there is sure to be plenty of speculation in the coming days about what’s going on in Eagan. For long time Vikings followers, it feels like old times.