Mike Zimmer says Vikings expecting veteran Everson Griffen to return in 2020

The Vikings might not be moving from Everson Griffen after all.

While the veteran defensive end voided the final three years of his contract last week, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that team officials met with Griffen’s representatives on Tuesday. “We expect (Griffen) to be back,” Zimmer said during a press conference.

Griffen, 32, opted out of his contract after meeting two figures that allowed him to void the final three years. This included getting six or more sacks and playing 57 percent or more of the snaps last season. That freed up around $13 million in salary cap space for the Vikings who were well over the cap before Griffen came off the books.

Griffen’s salary-cap hit for 2020 would have been $13.9 million. If he hadn’t voided his deal, the Vikings almost certainly would have looked to restructure his contract given their need to create cap room.

The question now is if Griffen is going to remain with the Vikings on a new contract, what does that deal look like?

The Over The Cap website has the Vikings last in the NFL with only $1.4 million in cap space.

Griffen, who agreed to restructure his contract last offseason to create cap room for the Vikings, had eight sacks and an interception in 2019. Griffen was taken by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.