Report: Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen opts out of contract

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen exercised the right to opt out of the final three years of his contract (2020-22), according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Griffen, 32, did so after meeting two figures that allowed him to void the final three years. This included getting six or more sacks and playing 57 percent or more of the snaps last season. That will free up around $13 million in salary cap space for the Vikings.

Griffen’s salary-cap hit for 2020 would have been $13.9 million. The Vikings could retain Griffen on a new contract. If he hadn’t voided his deal, the Vikings almost certainly would have looked to restructure his contract given their need to create cap room.

The Over The Cap website now has the Vikings with $1.4 million in cap space. That is 31st among NFL teams, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is $3.4 million over the cap.

Griffen, who agreed to restructure his contract last offseason to create cap space for the Vikings, had eight sacks and an interception in 2019.