Rick Spielman: “No reason to anticipate Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Viking”

If Stefon Diggs has any issues with the Vikings, Rick Spielman certainly wasn’t going to acknowledge it. The Vikings general manager, speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday in Indianapolis, said “there is no reason to anticipate Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” when asked about the wide receiver.

Diggs first raised question marks about whether he was happy as a member of the Vikings last offseason when he missed time at Organized Team Activities. Those practices are not mandatory but the majority of the team usually attends. The potential for concern grew after a Week 4 loss in Chicago when Diggs skipped two days and was fined more than $200,000. Recently, Diggs has raised more questions with cryptic tweets that he has deleted at times. There has been speculation that Diggs might want out of Minnesota.

Diggs, 26, finished last season with 63 receptions (94 targets) for a career-high 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The previous season Diggs had 102 catches (149 targets) for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. Diggs’ reception and touchdown total in 2018 were both career highs. He had signed a five-year, $72 million contract that include $40 million guaranteed before the 2018 season.

Diggs’ unhappiness with the Vikings last season was thought to be more about the offensive system intalled by Gary Kubiak and run by coordinator Kevin Stefanski and not about the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Is Diggs still unhappy now that Kubiak has moved into the offensive coordinator’s role?

Spielman wasn’t going to confirm, if that was the case.

“Stefon, last year, had probably his most productive year, and he’s a young receiver we just extended,” Spielman told reporters. “He’s not only a major part of our offense and a major part of our organization winning games, but he also does a lot of things for this organization off the field. There’s no reason … to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking. When you have some of the offensive talent that we have, with him and Thielen together, with (Kyle Rudolph) and Irv Smith, with Dalvin Cook and (Alexander) Mattison, we have a pretty good support cast around our quarterback.”