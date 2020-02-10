Vikings add veteran coach Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Vikings added veteran experience to their defensive coaching staff on Monday by hiring Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers will be entering his 33rd season as an NFL coach.

Capers, who will turn 70 in August, spent last season as a senior defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2009-17.

Last season, the Jaguars ranked fourth overall in sacks per pass play (8.3%) and tied for 13th in the NFL in defensive fourth down efficiency (45.5%). Capers has been a coordinator or head coach for 25 seasons in the NFL, spending four seasons as coach of the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and five years as coach of the Houston Texans (2001-05).

He has also been defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-94), Jacksonville Jaguars (1999-2000) and Miami Dolphins (2006-07).

The move comes after the Packers hired Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach earlier this offseason. Gray held the same job with the Vikings from 2014 to ’19 but wasn’t retained after this season.