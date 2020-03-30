30 (affordable) remaining free agents who fit Vikings’ needs

Despite the rest of the sports world shutting down over Coronavirus concerns, the NFL will forge forward with the beginning of free agency. The Minnesota Vikings enter the period to sign players with more needs than cap space, so they will need to look toward bargain players rather than the biggest names on the market. Here are players who could fill spots without requiring the Vikings to break the bank…

1. Cornerback, Prince Amukamara

The former Bear saw a dip in his play last season, allowing a QB rating of 102.3 but he still has enough in the take to succeed on a short-term deal.

2. Wide receiver, Nelson Agholor

Following two solid seasons in 2017 and 2018, Agholor struggled in 2019 with only 39 receptions. If he comes at a reasonable price, he’s a bounce-back candidate.

3. Wide receiver, Devin Funchess

Funchess played only one game with Indy before suffering a season-ending injury. He was an average outside receiver in Carolina before his injury, maxing out at 63 receptions in 2018.

4. Cornerback, Will Parks

Rotational corner for the Broncos who, at age 25, may have potential. Has given up a 100.8 rating into his coverage over four years with Denver.

5. Wide receiver, Taylor Gabriel

Veteran slot receiver who is coming off a down year, could come at a very low price. Just one year removed from a 67-catch season.

6. Wide receiver, Phillip Dorsett

Emerged with the Patriots as a serviceable player after appearing to be a bust. Had 29 catches and five TDs last season.

7. Defensive end, Jabaal Sheard

Journeyman DE who produced a solid 42 pressures and five sacks last year on 378 pass rush snaps.

8. Cornerback, Bashaud Breeland

Veteran corner who started for the Super Bowl champs and gave up just a 77.4 rating into his coverage.

9. Guard, Earl Watford

Veteran backup who fits the Vikings’ size/athleticism profile for OL.

10. Wide receiver, Breshad Perriman

On his fourth team things clicked for Perriman as he became a deep threat for the Bucs, grabbing 36 catches at 17.9 yards per reception. The Vikings haven’t had a pure deep threat in the Zimmer era, though they tried by signing Michael Floyd in 2017.

11. Defensive tackle, Shelby Harris

A successful interior rotational rusher for the Broncos, Harris picked up 28 QB pressures on 346 pass rush snaps last season. He has 15 sacks over the last three years despite never playing 700 snaps in a single season.

12. Safety, Deon Bush

Hasn’t seen a great deal of work for the Bears but has been solid when he’s played.

13.. Safety, Adrian Phillips

A broken arm cost Phillips most of his 2019 season but he has been a solid player over his six years with the Chargers, grading above average in coverage by PFF each of the last three seasons.

14. Safety, Rodney McLeod

While most of the Eagles’ secondary struggled last year, McCleod stood out, giving up a 49.3 rating into his coverage.

15. Cornerback, Ron Darby

Darby had an extremely tough 2019 but he was a solid performer from 2015-2018 between Buffalo and Philadelphia. Allowed just a 72.3 rating into his coverage in 2017.

16. Cornerback, Jimmy Smith

The veteran has battled injuries recently, playing under 500 snaps last season. When healthy, however, he was terrific, allowing just a 49% completion percentage on throws into his coverage.

17. Safety, Tavon Wilson

The former Patriots draft pick developed into a solid player for the Lions, grading a 71.2 (out of 100) against the run and 73.7 in coverage by PFF’s system.

18. Cornerback, Tramon Williams

He may be long in the tooth but Williams still only gave up a 86.5 rating into his coverage in 2019.

19. Defensive tackle, Derek Wolfe

The long-time Bronco picked up seven sacks last season, his third highest career total. By PFF metrics he’s consistently been a strong run defender as well.

20. Cornerback, Johnathan Joseph

A former Zimmer corner, Joseph showed some signs of aging last year but still had 11 PBUs and gave up a 90.1 rating into his coverage — better than all three Vikings outside corners.

21. Tackle, Demar Dotson

At 34 and 6-foot-9, he doesn’t exactly fit the Vikings’ O-line profile in the zone scheme but Dotson has been a consistently strong pass protector over his long career.

21. Cornerback, Kevin Johnson

Plenty of bumps along the road as a former first-round pick of the Texans but rebooted his career with the Bills last season, giving up an 84.6 rating into his coverage.

22. Guard, Greg Van Roten

Veteran guard with solid pass blocking grades.

23. Cornerback, Ross Cockrell

A journeyman corner has allowed ratings under 70 the last two seasons.

24. Guard, Joe Haeg

Started for the Colts in 2017 and has been a reliable backup since.

25. Defensive end, Adrian Clayborn

The 31-year-old is still trucking as a rotational rusher, putting 48 pressures on opposing QBs on 322 snaps.

26. Guard, Stefan Wisniewski

A veteran backup, he played significant time for the Eagles and Chiefs recently.

27. Tackle, Kelvin Beachum

Veteran tackle who has consistently been a solid pass blocker, though he’s struggled with run blocking by PFF metrics.

28. Receiver, Tavon Austin

Has never become the player the Rams/Cowboys hoped for, still may have enough playmaking skill to make a difference.

29. Safety, Tony Jefferson

Once considered a top-notch safety, might turn into one again aside Smith.

30. Cornerback, Javien Elliott

Still inexperienced Panthers corner that might be