Everson Griffen says goodbye to Minnesota on Instagram

Apparently Everson Griffen won’t be returning to the Vikings.

The free agent defensive end sent out a goodbye to Minnesota on Instagram on Friday, although he did not make it clear if he had agreed to a deal with another team.

“While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come!” Griffen said in the post. “Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings.”

Last month, Griffen exercised the right to opt out of the final three years of his contract (2020-22). Griffen, 32, did so after meeting two figures that allowed him to void the final three years. This included getting six or more sacks and playing 57 percent or more of the snaps last season. That freed up around $13 million in salary cap space for the Vikings.

Griffen, who agreed to restructure his contract last offseason to create cap space for the Vikings, had eight sacks and an interception in 2019. He was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

Meanwhile, the Vikings officially announced that wide receiver Stefon Diggs had been traded to Buffalo. Diggs also thanked Vikings fans on social media.