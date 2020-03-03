Former Viking Alex Boone to attempt NFL comeback

Former Minnesota Viking and current SKOR North contributor to the Purple Daily show Alex Boone is attempting a comeback.

After two years away from the NFL, the 32-year-old guard is now working back into NFL shape with hopes of being signed. He drew interest from teams at the NFL Combine last week, opening the door to a possible return.

Boone last played in 2017 for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 13 games after being released by the Vikings.

“Now that there’s mutual interest…I absolutely need to go back and try to do this,” Boone said on Purple Daily on Tuesday.

Listen to Boone announcing his potential comeback here: