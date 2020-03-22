Former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell agrees to deal with Falcons

Laquon Treadwell will attempt to get a fresh start in Atlanta after a disappointing four years in Minnesota.

The Vikings’ first-round pick in 2016 reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons on Sunday. Treadwell, who was taken 23rd overall but never came close to living up to expectations, had only one reception for 15 yards as a rookie. He then caught 20 passes for 200 yards in 2017 and 35 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

According to reports, the Falcons will sign WR Laquon Treadwell. 📝 – https://t.co/lSNYFP4UmW pic.twitter.com/QYbAPyThj3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 22, 2020

Treadwell’s time with the Vikings appeared to come to an end on Aug. 31, 2019, when he was released, but Minnesota re-signed him in late September. Treadwell, a college star at Mississippi, caught only nine passes for 184 yards and a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Treadwell’s departure comes six days after the Vikings traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings’ depth chart at wide receiver currently includes Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Alexander Hollins, Dillon Mitchell, Davion Davis, Chad Beebe and Bralon Addison.