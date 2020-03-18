Free agency roundup: Vikings closing in on deal with nose tackle

The Vikings are closing in on a deal with nose tackle Michael Pierce on a three-year contract, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Pierce would be the replacement for Linval Joseph, who is headed to the Chargers.

Pierce, 27, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Samford and started 30 of the 60 games in which he played over the past four seasons. He had 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and four fumble recoveries in his time with the Ravens. Last season, he started all 14 games in which he played.

I'm told former Baltimore #Ravens NT Michael Pierce is close to agreeing to terms on a 3-year deal with the #Vikings, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

KLINE CUT

The Vikings announced they have terminated the contract of right guard Josh Kline, who joined the team as a free agent last year.

Kline, 30, will count $4.4 million in dead money on the salary cap in 2020 and account for only $1.6 million in cap savings. Kline signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Vikings in 2019 after three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in 13 regular-season games last season, missing three because of injury.

JOSEPH JOINS CHARGERS

The Vikings released Linval Joseph last week in an attempt to clear salary cap space. On Wednesday, the veteran defensive tackle found a new home when he reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers that includes $2 million in incentives.

Joseph spent the past six seasons with the Vikings after beginning his career with the New York Giants in 2010. Joseph was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 but was limited to 13 games last season. He did record three sacks and forced a fumble.

#Chargers have agreed with former #Vikings DT Linval Joseph on a two-year, $17 million deal with another $2 million in incentives, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

SEAN MANNION TO RETURN

Kirk Cousins’ backup will return in 2020 as Sean Mannion has agreed to a one-year contract, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.