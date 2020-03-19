Free agency roundup: Vikings lose another cornerback to Bengals; Dan Bailey returns

The Vikings lost another free agent cornerback to Cincinnati.

Two days after Trae Waynes agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bengals, Mackensie Alexander reportedly agreed on a one-year, $4 million deal on Thursday with Cincinnati.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft by Minnesota, Alexander had two interceptions, 21 pass breakups, 103 tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in 55 games and 10 starts. Alexander became a key part of the Vikings’ defense playing inside in the nickel.

Alexander missed the Vikings’ two playoff games this season because of a knee injury. He was one of the few starters to play in the Vikings’ meaningless regular-season finale against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in January.

The #Bengals are signing former #Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander to a one-year, $4 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

BAILEY RETURNS

The Vikings have agreed to terms with kicker Dan Bailey on a three-year contract. Bailey joined the Vikings in 2018 after rookie Daniel Carlson was released and then made 27 of 29 field-goal attempts, including all three of his attempts from 50-plus yards, and 40 of 44 extra-point attempts in 16 games in 2019. In 30 games over the past two seasons with the Vikings, Bailey has made 48 of 57 field-goal attempts and 70 of 75 extra points. The 32-year-old Bailey spent his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Vikings gave Bailey a 3-year deal. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 19, 2020

Bailey, who ranked fourth in the NFL with a 93.1 field-goal percentage in 2019, also made all three field goals and three point-after attempts in two playoff games. He had touchbacks on 66 of his 87 kickoffs for the Vikings last season. The Vikings also have reached a deal with punter Britton Colquitt, who signed with them last season after spending his first nine years with Denver and Cleveland.

KEARSE TO LIONS

Safety Jayron Kearse reportedly will sign a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Detroit Lions. Kearse, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He played in 62 games and started five with the Vikings, picking off one pass, recovering a fumble and recording 79 tackles, two of which went for a loss.

Kearse was arrested on a drunken driving charge last October. He was sentenced to probation and community service in February after pleading guilty to driving drunk on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. He also had a loaded handgun in his car.

The #Lions are signing former #Vikings S Jayron Kearse to a one-year, $2.75 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube for more Vikings content every day of the week. You can also subscribe to the Purple Daily podcast on Apple or Spotify.

Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.