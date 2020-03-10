One more and done: Could Kirk Cousins be headed for the Bay Area?

There has been speculation in recent weeks that free agent quarterback Tom Brady could end up with the San Francisco 49ers, meaning Jimmy Garoppolo’s stint in the Bay Area would be done. But an ESPN reporter appearing on “Get Up!” on Tuesday morning said we shouldn’t assume it will be Brady replacing Garoppolo.

“I think there’s another quarterback that’s going to be on the market soon that the 49ers are going to want to take a look and he’s in Minnesota right now,” Dianna Russini said. “I think we all know the history between (49ers coach) Kyle Shanahan and Kirk Cousins, this is something that has been going on for years. I’ve never seen someone want a quarterback as bad as Kyle Shanahan has and it was a deal that almost happened, too. Kirk Cousins almost wound up with Kyle in San Francisco. It did not (happen). I think they’re waiting for that deal to wrap up, even a trade, we don’t know if that could actually happen. But these are things that are on the table.”

.@diannaESPN doesn't think the 49ers are interested in Tom Brady. There's another soon-to-be free agent QB she thinks they want to look at. And he currently plays in Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/iuRA8wizDu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 10, 2020

Cousins spent his first six seasons with Washington and Shanahan was his offensive coordinator for his first two seasons. Cousins was Washington’s starting quarterback from 2015 to 2017 and then signed a three-year free agent contract with the Vikings in 2018.

It was no secret that Shanahan had wanted the 49ers to sign Cousins but San Francisco acquired Garoppolo from New England in October 2017. That didn’t appear to end Shanahan’s interest in reuniting with Cousins and now there appears a chance he could be the 49ers quarterback in 2021.

That’s assuming the Vikings don’t restructure and extend Cousins’ contract this offseason. Of course, Cousins would have to be willing to go along with that plan and there’s a chance he’s as interested in playing for Shanahan as Shanahan is in coaching him again.