Receiver market growing thin for Vikings after flurry of signings

With Stefon Diggs traded to Buffalo and Laquon Treadwell signing in Atlanta, the Minnesota Vikings have just two receivers on the roster with more than 25 NFL receptions.

If the Vikings are planning on filling out the roster with a quality veteran, they will need to act fast because three of the top remaining free agents went off the board on Tuesday.

— Ex-Jet Robby Anderson joined the Carolina Panthers and his former head coach at Temple Matt Rhule on a two-year, $20 million contract.

— The Seattle Seahawks signed former Colt and Patriot receiver Phillip Dorsett, who caught 29 passes for 397 yards on 54 targets on a one-year deal.

— Former Panther Devin Funchess joined the Green Bay Packers. He suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 1 but made 107 grabs between 2016 and 2017.

— The New York Jets added Breshad Perriman, who excelled with the Bucs last year, making 36 receptions for 645 yards.

The market now features only a handful of pass catchers who topped 25 receptions last season. Here’s the list: Demarcus Robinson (32 catches in 2019), Geronimo Allison (34 catches), Taylor Gabriel (29 catches), Tajae Sharpe (25 catches), Paul Richardson (28 catches), Ted Ginn Jr. (30 catches), Jarius Wright (28 catches).

Bringing in scrap-heap free agent receivers has not been successful recently for the Vikings, who signed Michael Floyd in 2017, Kendall Wright in 2018 and Jordan Taylor in 2019, only to see each player fail to make an impact (and Wright and Taylor fail to make the team).

That will put the onus on the draft to replace Diggs’s production. The Vikings have the 22nd and 25th pick in the first round and five total selections in the first 105 picks. This year’s draft is considered deep at the receiver position. ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocked Baylor receiver Denzel Mims to the Vikings in his most recent version.

In the unproven category, Alexander Hollins was active at the end of the season and made two receptions, seventh-round pick Dillon Mitchell remains on the practice squad and the Vikings signed CFL’er Bralon Addison in January.