Report: Andrew Sendejo agrees to deal with Cleveland

Andrew Sendejo’s return to the Vikings was a brief one.

The safety, who signed with the Eagles last offseason but returned to the Vikings in November after being placed on waivers, reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal on Friday with the Cleveland Browns. Sendejo will join former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who is now the Browns’ coach.

Sendejo, who played for the Vikings from 2011 to 2018, had one interception in nine games with Philadelphia last year and then two in six games as a backup safety with Minnesota. He also appeared in both of the Vikings’ playoff games last season.

There have been reports the Browns also are pursuing Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who was given the franchise tag this week but could be traded. The Vikings reportedly are looking for a second-round pick for Harris but that might be more than the Browns are willing to surrender.