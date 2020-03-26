Report: Former Vikings All-Pro cornerback lands with Colts

Former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes will sign a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

Rhodes, who was the 25th pick in the 2013 draft by the Vikings, became one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks in Minnesota but his play declined the past two years and he had an especially difficult 2019 season.

Rhodes will turn 30 in June and leaves the Vikings having picked off 10 passes and broken up 73 more in 104 games (97 starts) over seven seasons. The Vikings released him, along with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, on March 13.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro pick in 2017, Rhodes will have the ability to test the free agent market next offseason. Rhodes would have carried a $12.9 million cap hit for the Vikings in 2020 and was under contract through 2022. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did tweet that the Vikings attempted to bring back Rhodes but he declined to return.