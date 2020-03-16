Report: Vikings, Cousins agree to two-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings started off the free agency period with a bang, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cousins was set to enter the final year of a three-year, $84 million contract that he signed prior to the 2018 season.

In two years as a Viking he’s gone 18-12-1 with one playoff win against the New Orleans Saints in 2019. Last season he set his career high in quarterback rating and graded as Pro Football Focus’s sixth best quarterback, earning him his second Pro Bowl appearance.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $66 million.