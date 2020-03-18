Report: Vikings fill Joseph’s shoes by signing DT Michael Pierce

Let the rebuilding of the defense begin.

On the same day that long-time Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota has found his replacement in ex-Raven Michael Pierce, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

I'm told former Baltimore #Ravens NT Michael Pierce is close to agreeing to terms on a 3-year deal with the #Vikings, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

Over the past four years in Baltimore, Pierce has been a regular on the Ravens’ defensive line, playing between 375 and 594 snaps each season. He is known as one of the NFL’s top run suffers, ranking as high as fourth in the NFL by PFF in grade versus the run in 2018. Last year his run grade and pass rush production dipped from his best season as the 340-pounder created just 16 pressures and one sack.

The deal is reportedly for three years, $27 million.