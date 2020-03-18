vikings

Report: Vikings fill Joseph’s shoes by signing DT Michael Pierce

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler March 18, 2020 6:23 pm

Let the rebuilding of the defense begin.

On the same day that long-time Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota has found his replacement in ex-Raven Michael Pierce, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Over the past four years in Baltimore, Pierce has been a regular on the Ravens’ defensive line, playing between 375 and 594 snaps each season. He is known as one of the NFL’s top run suffers, ranking as high as fourth in the NFL by PFF in grade versus the run in 2018. Last year his run grade and pass rush production dipped from his best season as the 340-pounder created just 16 pressures and one sack.

The deal is reportedly for three years, $27 million.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings