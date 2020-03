The Minnesota Vikings have franchise tagged safety Anthony Harris, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

A surprise: the #Vikings have franchise tagged S Anthony Harris, either keeping him in Minnesota or allowing them to trade him. Maybe the top FA safety won’t be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Harris led the NFL last season in interceptions and ranked as one of Pro Football Focus’s top safeties. With limited cap space the Vikings could attempt to trade Harris.