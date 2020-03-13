Vikings release Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

The Vikings signed Rhodes to a five-year, $70.1 million in 2017. He was set to have a salary cap hit $12.9 million this year but now the Vikings will take on a $4.8 million dead cap hit and create $8.1 million in cap space.

Rhodes struggled last season, allowing a 127.8 quarterback rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. A first-round pick in 2013, Rhodes was a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2017.

Joseph also signed an extension in 2017 that would have carried a $12.8 million cap hit in 2020. They will save more than $10 million by releasing him. PFF ranked Joseph the 30th best interior defensive lineman in the NFL this year. Joseph made the Pro Bowl twice as a Viking