Vikings sign ex-Titan WR Tajae Sharpe

The Minnesota Vikings have signed receiver Tajae Sharpe, who caught 25 passes on 35 targets for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Sharpe adds receiving depth to a team short on experience. Prior to Wednesday, the Vikings only had two receivers with more than 10 career catches (Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson).

The 25-year-old receiver had 41 receptions in 2016 but missed the 2017. He returned as depth for the Titans over the last two seasons. Last year Ryan Tannehill had a 120.0 rating when targeting Sharpe.

The team also announced that they have added defensive end Anthony Zettel, who had 6.5 sacks in 2017 for the Lions but has not picked up a sack since in stints with Cleveland and San Francisco.