vikings

Vikings agree to terms with FB CJ Ham

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler March 16, 2020 10:01 am

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a contract extension with restricted free agent fullback CJ Ham, per his agent.

According to the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling the deal is worth $12.25 million over four years.

Ham started on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2016. He made the transition to full-time fullback in 2017 and played 34.5% of total snaps last season.

The Vikings are one of the few teams that still uses a fullback but they do so effectively. Read this breakdown of how they moved him around the field to create mismatches last season:

Vikings are playing chess with CJ Ham

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings