Vikings agree to terms with FB CJ Ham

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a contract extension with restricted free agent fullback CJ Ham, per his agent.

According to the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling the deal is worth $12.25 million over four years.

C.J. Ham's new deal is worth $12.25 million over four years. He'll make $4 million this year, source said. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) March 16, 2020

Ham started on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2016. He made the transition to full-time fullback in 2017 and played 34.5% of total snaps last season.

The Vikings are one of the few teams that still uses a fullback but they do so effectively. Read this breakdown of how they moved him around the field to create mismatches last season: