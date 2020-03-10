Vikings awarded three compensatory picks in NFL draft

The Vikings were awarded three compensatory picks in the NFL draft on Tuesday, including one in the third round and two in the seventh.

The third-round pick will be the 41st in the round and 105th overall and the seventh-rounders will be the 35th and 249th overall and 39th and 253rd overall. Compensatory picks are given to teams based on how the club fared in free agency the previous year.

The Vikings got the compensatory picks after losing defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (Browns); offensive linemen Tom Compton (Jets) and Nick Easton; and quarterback Trevor Siemian (Jets) in free agency last year. The Vikings signed defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.

Compensatory picks couldn’t be traded at one time but that has changed.

The Vikings’ current list of draft picks looks like this: First round, 25th overall; second round, 58th overall; third round, 89th and 105th overall; fourth round, one selection; fifth round, no selections; sixth round, one selection; and seventh round, four selections.

The draft will run April 23-25 in Las Vegas.