Vikings have 12 picks in 2020 draft; a look at where those selections will come

The Vikings obtained three picks in the 2020 draft from Buffalo on Monday night in the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. That gives Minnesota 12 picks in the seven-round draft, including three compensatory selections awarded to the Vikings for free agent losses from a year ago.

Here is a look at the Vikings’ current picks in the draft.

ROUND 1: No. 22 (from Buffalo) and No. 25

ROUND 2: No. 58

ROUND 3: Nos. 89 and No. 105 (compensatory)

ROUND 4: No. 132

ROUND 5: No. 155 (Buffalo through Cleveland)

ROUND 6: No. 201 (from Buffalo) and No. 205

ROUND 7: No. 219, No. 249 (compensatory) and No. 253 (compensatory)

The Viking traded a seventh-round pick, No. 239, to the Bills.