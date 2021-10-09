Vikings 4-pack: First-round pick Darrisaw should start at left tackle against woeful Lions

Minnesota Vikings linemen Christian Darrisaw (71) watches drills during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings (1-3) are only one game better than the Detroit Lions (0-4) and yet Minnesota is a 10-point favorite against its NFC North rivals in Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. This might be a reason for Vikings fans to be nervous, but it’s hard to see Mike Zimmer’s team losing this game to first-year head coach Dan Campbell’s club.

The Lions have significant injury issues — especially on the offensive line — and have lost seven in a row to the Vikings. Minnesota is 78-39-2 against Detroit and the last time they lost to the Lions was on Oct. 1, 2017. That brought an end to a stretch in which the Lions went 5-2 against Zimmer’s teams. It was Jim Caldwell who had that success, but he was fired as coach after the 2017 season and replaced by another failed Bill Belichick guy, Matt Patricia.

This season, with Campbell in his first season as a head coach, the Lions have continued their woeful ways. They have trailed by 18 or more points in three of their four games, and are one of only two winless NFL teams (Jacksonville is the other) remaining.

The Vikings are coming off a disappointing performance in a home loss to Cleveland, and should have plenty of motivation to beat up on the Lions. A loss would be disastrous — and could possibly cost Zimmer his job — and even a narrow victory wouldn’t feel all that great.

At the very least, the Vikings should cover the spread and get within a game of .500. This will conclude a three-game homestand, as the Vikings will play at Carolina next Sunday before having their bye.

Here are four things I’d like to see on Sunday from the Vikings: