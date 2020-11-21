Vikings activate C.J. Ham from COVID-19 reserve list; add veteran long snapper to roster

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) tackles Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and will be eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ham went on the list this week. His quick return means he was exposed to someone who had the virus but was able to be reinstated after passing a set number of tests.

The Vikings also activated two players from the practice squad, including offensive lineman Aviante Collins and recently signed long snapper Andrew DePaola. DePaola, who sat out the 2019 season, will provide insurance with Vikings long snapper Austin Cutting struggling in recent weeks. Cutting had a bad snap on an extra-point attempt last Monday night in Chicago that cost Dan Bailey a chance to get his kick off.