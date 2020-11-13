Vikings activate Pat Elflein but offensive lineman isn’t expected to return to starting role

Jan 21, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein (65) in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Elflein reclaimed a spot on the Vikings’ 53-man roster but his starting job almost certainly is gone. Elflein, who opened the season at right guard before suffering a thumb injury in practice that landed him on injured reserve, was activated on Friday but his role going forward is uncertain.

A third-round pick in 2017, Elflein was injured after the Vikings’ loss to the Packers in Week 1. He was initially replaced at right guard by Dru Samia for four games and then by rookie Ezra Cleveland for the past three games. Cleveland, a second-round pick, is expected to eventually replace Riley Reiff at left tackle but he has been solid playing the guard spot. It seems likely that Cleveland will continue to start on Monday night against the Bears in Chicago.

Elflein played center during his first two seasons — he underwent ankle and shoulder surgery after his rookie year — before being moved to left guard last year. He was shifted to right guard to open this season as Dakota Dozier took over on the left side. Elflein’s injury in practice landed him on IR with a return date in late October. He had returned to practice and a failure to put him on the active roster before this weekend would have ended his season.