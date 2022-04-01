Vikings add another guard to the mix by signing former Minnesota State offensive lineman

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Chris Reed (62) limbers up during the day’s Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp

The Vikings added another guard to the mix on Friday when they signed veteran Chris Reed. Reed, who made six starts for Indianapolis last season, received a two-year contract, according to Darren (Doogie) Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV.

Reed, who will turn 30 on July 22, played college football at Minnesota State and was signed as an undrafted free agent by Jacksonville in 2015. He also has played for Carolina and Miami before joining the Colts in 2021. He played in 14 games last season and started six of them at either left or right guard. Reed was the Panthers starting left guard for 14 games in 2020.

Reed has played in 61 career games and started 29 of them.

The right guard spot appears to be the only one on offense at which there will be a competition for the starting job. Candidates figure to include the recently signed Jesse Davis, Austin Schlottmann and Reed as well as returning players Oli Udoh (the starter last season) and Wyatt Davis.

Reed was ranked 38th out of 88 guards by Pro Football Focus last season, including 26th in run blocking and 56th in pass protection. That put him in a tie in pass protection with Vikings left guard Ezra Cleveland. Udoh was ranked 79th.

A native of Omaha, Neb., Reed was teammates with Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in Mankato.