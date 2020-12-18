Vikings again will be without Eric Kendricks and Kyle Rudolph against the Bears

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Vikings will be without standout middle linebacker Eric Kendricks for a third consecutive game on Sunday because of a calf injury. Kendricks aggravated the injury before the Vikings’ game against Jacksonville in Week 13 and hasn’t played since. That has increased the playing time of Troy Dye and Todd Davis. That will continue on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) also won’t play for the second consecutive game after having his streak of consecutive games ended at 98 last Sunday in Tampa Bay. That included 93 regular-season games and five in the playoffs, dating to the 2014 season, and ranked No. 1 among active tight ends, according to ESPN.

Running back Alexander Mattison, who underwent an emergency appendectomy the day before the Vikings played the Jaguars, is listed as questionable after sitting out two games.

The Vikings (6-7) will enter Sunday a game behind Arizona (7-8) for the seventh and final playoff seed in the NFC. The Bears (6-7) trail the Vikings after losing to Minnesota earlier this season in Chicago. The Bears ended a six-game losing streak last Sunday with a 36-7 victory over Houston.

The Cardinals will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) on Sunday.